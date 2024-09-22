New park honours Indigenous community leader
People living in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood have a new park to call their own.
On Saturday, the community celebrated the grand opening of Giizhigooweyaabikwe Park on Lizzie Street. The name translates to “Painted Sky Woman” in Anishinaabemowin – the traditional name of Ka Ni Kanichihk founder Leslie Spillet.
The greenspace (previously called Lizzie Park) was renamed Giizhigooweyaabikwe Park in 2018 to honour Spillet’s decades of advocacy, mentorship, and activism in the Indigenous community.
“I just pray for joy and peace, love and kindness for everyone that comes and visits this park,” Spillet said. “Whether they come here to play or they come here to sleep… it’s a place of safety and kindness.”
The park’s transformation includes a basketball half-court, water-filling station, upgraded lighting, and new seating areas throughout the space. The total cost was around $355,500 – a joint investment by different levels of government.
Former Point Douglas councillor Mike Pagtakhan championed the project while sitting on council, and Vivian Santos, the current city councillor for the area, ensured the park’s redevelopment came to fruition.
“Giizhigooweyaabikwe Park is a reflection of the values and history of this neighbourhood. It will continue to serve as a place for families, friends and neighbours to come together, connect, and enjoy the outdoors,” Santos said in her opening remarks.
Santos was joined by Housing, Addictions, and Homelessness Minister Bernadette Smith, Winnipeg South Centre MP Ben Carr, Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan, and Indigenous author Niigaan Sinclair at the unveiling on Saturday morning.
“I can’t think of nothing better than to have a park named after a hero, a person who has spent their entire life fighting for all of us to be here today,” Sinclair said during the event, which included a pipe and water ceremony.
