New yurts coming to Duck Mountain Provincial Park

New yurts are coming to a campground at Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the four new yurts will be at the Childs Lake Campground in mid-August.

The minister noted that yurts are extremely popular among Manitobans, and this new development will help satisfy the demand.

“We know many Manitoba campers are eager to experience our beautiful provincial parks by camping in a yurt, and that is why I am excited to announce that four new yurts will be ready to welcome guests within the next few weeks,” Nesbitt said.

“This is one of many projects that are underway and being developed as part of our government’s new parks strategy that we unveiled in May. This bold plan prioritizes projects that enhance recreational opportunities and protect our precious ecosystems.”

These yurts are being developed under Manitoba’s Provincial Parks Infrastructure Renewal Strategy, which is a $220 million project that will bring more campsites with electrical service; a 50 per cent increase in yurts; and enhanced interactive experiences and improved services at the busiest provincial parks.

The four new yurts are expected to be ready by Aug. 18. Reservations will open on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.