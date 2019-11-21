WINNIPEG – The National Hockey League Players’ Association is taking action regarding the suspension of Dustin Byfuglien, reports TSN.

The veteran defenceman, 34, has been absent from the Winnipeg Jets lineup this season. Initially given an indefinite leave of absence, he was later suspended by the team for not attending training camp.

On Wednesday TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said the NHLPA has filed a grievance on Byfuglien’s behalf.

TSN has previously reported that Byfuglien recently underwent ankle surgery and the problems with his ankle were a major contributing factor in his absence.