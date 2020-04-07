WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says no charges of sexual assault will be laid against RCMP officers following an investigation into an arrest last year.

The report from the IIU, which was released late Tuesday, said the incident occurred on June 13, 2019.

RCMP officers responded to reports of a woman causing a disturbance at a Steinbach school. According to the report, officers tried to resolve the situation by talking with the woman, but when it wasn’t effective, the woman was arrested for public disturbance.

The report said she was handcuffed and taken into custody. The woman claimed she was inappropriately touched during the arrest, the IIU said.

The IIU was required to investigate due to the incident due to accusations of inappropriate behaviour during the course of an arrest.

The IIU said its investigators interviewed three civilian witnesses and two witness officers, and reviewed a school surveillance video.

“None of the witnesses, nor the contents of the video, suggested the actions of the officers were in any way inappropriate,” a release from IIU said, adding its investigation is closed.

The woman remains before the court on charges from the initial incident. The IIU said the complete report will be available following disposition of the charges.