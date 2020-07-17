WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg firefighters said nobody was located inside of a home on Redwood Avenue following a house fire Friday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the house fire in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue at 12:21 p.m. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

Bystanders on the scene said the occupant of the home may be trapped inside, prompting crews to launch an offensive attack and search.

According to a release from WFPS, nobody was found inside the home, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was declared under control at 12:53 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.

