No one was injured in a fire at a home in the North End Saturday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews responded to the fire in the 500 block of College Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

Once on scene, crews used an offensive attack and were able to get the fire under control quickly.

People in the home had already evacuated when crews arrived and no one was injured.

No damage estimates are available yet and the WFPS is investigating the cause of the fire.