WINNIPEG -- Health officials are urging Northern Ontario residents not to travel to Manitoba, as COVID-19 cases in the province continue to surge.

In a news release from Monday, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said residents should not travel to Manitoba unless the visit is essential, citing Manitoba’s community transmission and increase in cases. The NWHU added that both Manitoba and Winnipeg have also recently changed levels on the province’s pandemic response system and added more public health restrictions.

If any Northern Ontario residents do travel to Manitoba for essential reasons, upon their return home they should limit their interactions with others as much as possible for 14 days.

“If you must travel to Winnipeg, avoid visiting anyone for 14 days upon your return, especially anyone who is at high risk of complications or death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Kit Young Hoon, medical officer of health for the NWHU, in a news release.

“This would include not visiting long term care homes, people aged 60 years or over, immunocompromised individuals, and those with underlying health conditions.”

Young Hoon said she hopes Manitoba’s new public health measures will help to reduce its spike in cases.

Northern Ontario residents looking for more information can call the NWHU hotline at 1-866-468-2240.