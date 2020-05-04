WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg police officer is facing charges following an investigation by the province’s police watchdog into a crash involving a police vehicle last summer that injured six people.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba released its report into the investigation on Monday.

The incident happened on July 13, 2019, around 7:20 p.m. at the corner of Salter Street and Aberdeen Avenue.

Leo Fradin lives nearby, and the crash was recorded on his security camera. He said he heard a loud bang and also noted that he didn't hear any sirens and didn't see any lights.

Six people were taken to hospital, including two police officers. They were all in stable condition.

Police didn't say if the officers were driving to an emergency.

The IIU investigation started on July 15, 2019, and following the investigation, Civilian Director Zane Tessler determined that charges were necessary against the officer.

Const. John Misiewicz-Buzahora has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He was issued a summons on April 28, 2020, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 6.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

CTV News reached out to the Winnipeg Police Service for comment but it said it doesn't comment on IIU investigations.

CTV News has also reached out to the Winnipeg Police Association and is waiting for a response.

- With files from CTV's Beth Macdonell