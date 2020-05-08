WINNIPEG -- The province has announced one new case of COVID-19, bringing Manitoba's total to 284.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement on Friday and said this new case is related to a cluster at a workplace in Brandon.

This brings the cluster's total to eight, with Roussin adding six of the cases are employees and the other two are close contacts to those employees.

Roussin said this new case is not a concern to the public health.

There are currently five people in hospital, no virus patients are in intensive care.

Roussin said there are 30 active cases in the province, while 247 people are considered recovered.

The death toll remains at seven.

There were 543 tests performed on Thursday, bringing the total to 29,343 since early February.

Roussin was asked at the news conference how much of the province's cases can be linked to community transmission.

"It's 11 per cent," said Roussin. "Which excludes linking directly to travel or to a known case. So it's 11 per cent and in the last seven days it has been zero."

NEED TO BE CREATIVE THIS MOTHER'S DAY

With Mother's Day coming up on Sunday, Roussin said this is an event that should be celebrated, but added that Manitobans should find creative ways to celebrate.

"We need to think of connecting virtually. If we do get together, certainly avoid large get-togethers, it's best to meet outdoors if possible and maintain that social distancing," said Roussin.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, said this year's Mother's Day will be one for the history books.

"This pandemic has really caused us to look at what is important in our lives and certainly acknowledging people's contributions and the important relationships is part of this celebration," said Siragusa.

She added that for those mothers who are in the hospital or care homes, gifts of food are still possible as long as they are dropped off in plastic, wipeable and disposable containers.

Siragusa said people can also drop off phones or tablets that can be wiped down and even clothes that can be washed.

WEEKEND GETAWAYS TO THE CABIN

Roussin also said he recognizes that the weather is warming up and people will want to go to their cabins for the weekend.

He said he still recommends people avoid non-essential travel outside of the province, but if they do go out he advises people to plan ahead.

"Ensure you are limiting your contact with others, certainly do not travel if you are feeling at all ill. Do fill up near home, take everything with you that you are going to require on those trips if it is outside the province," he said.

He added this applies to people who are travelling to places that are close to Manitoba's borders and that when they are done they should return right home.

Roussin also noted that people coming from outside of Manitoba must still isolate for 14 days when coming into the province.