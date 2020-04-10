WINNIPEG -- A 17-year-old driver from Morden is dead after crashing into a semi-truck near Roland Thursday night.

According to RCMP, at 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 23, at the intersection of Provincial Road 428, in the RM of Roland, about an hour south of Winnipeg.

The initial investigation determined that a car travelling north on Provincial Road 428, came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 23, then proceeded through the intersection and collided with a semi-trailer going east on Highway 23.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old girl from Morden, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, a 13-year-old boy, was transported to hospital.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 50-year-old male from Steinbach, was not injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.