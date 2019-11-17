WINNIPEG – One person is dead and another injured, after a fire in a Pembina Highway motel Sunday morning.

Shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a motel in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway. Crews had the fire under control by 8:57 a.m. and contained the damage to one suite.

Crews found one person dead after searching the structure. One Firefighter was also injured and taken to hospital in stable condition.

WFPS said all other residents evacuated and no other injuries were reported. There are no damage estimates available at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.