WINNIPEG -- One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition Friday morning following what police are calling a ‘serious motor vehicle collision.'

Officers are currently on scene of the crash at Portage Avenue and Colony Street.

Westbound Portage Avenue is closed between Vaughan and Colony Streets, and traffic is being rerouted north onto Vaughan. Drivers should expect significant delays for westbound traffic.

The road closures are anticipated to remain in effect throughout the morning.

This is a developing story, more details to come.