One person in critical condition following 'serious' crash on Portage Avenue
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 7:15AM CST Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 7:58AM CST
The crash took place at Portage and Colony. (Source: Ken Gabel/CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition Friday morning following what police are calling a ‘serious motor vehicle collision.'
Officers are currently on scene of the crash at Portage Avenue and Colony Street.
Westbound Portage Avenue is closed between Vaughan and Colony Streets, and traffic is being rerouted north onto Vaughan. Drivers should expect significant delays for westbound traffic.
The road closures are anticipated to remain in effect throughout the morning.
This is a developing story, more details to come.