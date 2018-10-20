

CTV Winnipeg





The Ontario Provincial Police is looking for anyone with information after about 50 tombstones were knocked over at a cemetery in Fort Frances, Ont.

Police said the incident took place between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 at the Fort Frances Cemetery.

Some of the tombstones that were desecrated were over 100 years old, but police don’t know the value of damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Rainy River District OPP detachment at 1-807-274-3322. To submit an anonymous call Crime Stoppers or visit their website.