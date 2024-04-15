Overland flood warning issued for parts of Manitoba

An approaching low-pressure system that could bring 50 millimetres of mixed precipitation has triggered a flood warning for parts of Manitoba.

The province’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued an overland flood warning Monday for areas in northwestern Manitoba, including the Swan River, The Pas and Flin Flon areas.

The warning was sparked by a precipitation system that could bring up to 50 millimetres of a rain-snow mix in the coming three days, the province said.

Meantime, southern and central Manitoba, including the Interlake, Whiteshell lakes, Riding Mountain and Duck Mountain regions, could get up to 25 millimetres in the next three days starting Tuesday morning.

The province says the amount of overland flooding in these areas will depend on the amount of precipitation that falls and the system’s timing.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement about the low-pressure system Monday, noting it will begin to impact northern Manitoba on Tuesday, with precipitation beginning as rain on Tuesday and transitioning to snow for most areas on Wednesday. The snow is expected to continue until late Thursday, the weather agency says.

“There is the potential for notable rainfall and snowfall amounts with 20 to 40 mm of total precipitation expected for the three-day period,” the weather statement reads.

“While there is growing certainty as to an overall area of these higher amounts, it is less certain when rain will give way to accumulating snow. This will greatly impact individual rainfall and snowfall amounts.”

The province also says a flood warning remains in place for the Assiniboine River between the Shellmouth Dam and Brandon. Water levels are expected to be over the banks at these locations until the first week of May.