The Pallister government is moving forward with its own investigation into allegations City of Winnipeg inspectors weren't putting in a full days of work.

The city is conducting internal interviews after a private investigator alleged property inspectors were caught on video doing personal activities during work hours.

Now Premier Brian Pallister says his government is also getting involved, mandating an independent review be done of the city's property department, looking at permit delays and employee conduct.

"Taxpayers are paying people to do a job, if there's delays in reporting, if there's delays in inspections, this costs the economy of the city and the province," said Pallister.

Pallister made the comments at a Manitoba Chambers of Commerce breakfast event. Chamber president Chuck Davidson says inspection and permit delays have long been an issue for businesses.

"Anything that can be done to speed that up is obviously something our members would benefit from," said Davidson.

The city and province have been embroiled in a funding fight, mainly over $40 million dollars of road repair money.

During the Chamber event, the premier also announced he’s offering to cost share a performance review of the City of Winnipeg. Pallister says his government has experience finding saving as it tackled a massive deficit and could pass on some of what it learned to Mayor Brian Bowman. Pallister says a formal offer has been made to the city.

“I'm not anticipating any reluctance, look, the mayor is doing the best he can with the experience he has with the situation he is managing, these are opportunities to do things better," said Pallister.

Mayor Bowman is set to respond Thursday afternoon.