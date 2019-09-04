

CTV News Winnipeg





Manitoba’s PC leader spoke out about the prospect of retirement on Wednesday, saying he fully intends on sticking around for a full term to fulfill his campaign promises, if elected.

“At some point Manitobans are going to retire me whether I like it or not and that’s what goes with politics,” said Brian Pallister. “In the meantime, I’ve never been more inspired to be more involved in public life.”

The 65-year-old party leader entered politics in 1992, when he was elected as an MLA for Portage La Prairie.

He left politics in 2008 and returned in 2012 when he was acclaimed as leader of the Progressive Conservatives and won the seat in Fort Whyte.

Serving as Manitoba’s premier since 2016, Pallister said he has no plans on leaving yet, given “there’s so much more we can do, so much more potential.”

“As long as Manitobans want me here, I’ll be here,” he said.