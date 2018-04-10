

CTV Winnipeg





The developer behind a housing and commercial development in the Parker Lands has accused a city councilor of bias, after the city wouldn’t sign off on an application.

The Fulton Grove development is close to a bus rapid transit line. City officials said they rejected a subdivision and rezoning application because a broader area plan is needed and the current proposal isn’t close enough to a rapid transit station.

Developer Andrew Marquess of Gem Equities is appealing this decision.

“It’s just strange that something that you would think would benefit the city would be met with such opposition,” he said.

On Monday Marquess brought a lawyer to Winnipeg City Hall. He asked Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) who chairs the planning department committee, to recuse himself from votes on the project.

Marquess said Orlikow has been against the project since a land swap in 2009. He said the councilor showed favour towards protestors last year, as well as to residents who wanted to save more trees.

But Orlikow has no intention of recusing himself. The matter was adjourned pending a potential ruling from the city’s integrity commissioner.

He said the idea that he’s biased is untrue.

“I have an open mind,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to hearing the proposals when they come forward.”

City planning officials said that Orlikow did not influence the decision to reject the application.

With files from Jeff Keele.