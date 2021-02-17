One pedestrian was taken to hospital after a collision in Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

It happened some time before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Balmoral Street and Sargent Avenue.

Police on the scene told CTV News someone was hit by a vehicle as they crossed the street.

There was no information on their condition late Wednesday night.

The intersection was closed in all directions as police investigated and people were asked via Twitter to avoid the area.