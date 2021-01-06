WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard is scheduled to appear in court today after applying for bail.

In December, RCMP officers arrested Nygard in Winnipeg under Section 13 of the Extradition Act. He has been indicted by authorities in the United States.

Nygard has been charged with nine counts in the Southern District of New York, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking of a minor, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation for purpose of prostitution. None of these charges have been proven in court.

Two weeks after Nygard’s arrest he applied for bail. The application will be heard in the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

