WINNIPEG -- There is some good news for Winnipeggers who are looking to get out of their house and get some exercise.

Mayor Brian Bowman announced on Tuesday that playgrounds and athletic fields are allowed to reopen under the provincial public health orders.

Bowman said this takes effect immediately.

"The Public Service has begun the process of removing signage that is currently up indicating that these spaces are closed," said Bowman.

He noted the areas will be open while that signage movement process is happening.

"I am very pleased that residents will now have more options available to them to get outside and get active safely."

The news comes after the city allowed some outdoor rinks and toboggan runs in Winnipeg to reopen last week.

Bowman also noted the city is supporting the General Council of Winnipeg Community Centres as it is working on getting more information from the province for their outdoor rinks.