

CTV News Winnipeg





Police are investigating after a man allegedly pulled a gun on a security guards at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre on Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement from Shared Health Manitoba, HSC security guards detained one person and escorted another out of HSC Children’s Hospital after they began displaying violent behavior.

Once the person was outside the building on Sherbrook Street, the man pulled out what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at security guards before running off.

Shared Health Manitoba said the guards told police what happened, cleared bystanders away from the area and locked the main doors to HSC.

Police arrived at the scene at about 2 p.m.

The suspect was caught on the hospital’s security cameras and Winnipeg police are actively searching for him, Shared Health added.

Nobody was injured and no arrests have been made at this time.

Union responds to violence

Michelle Gawronsky, the president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union that represents hospital security, said she is “deeply concerned” by the event.

“This incident was like no other,” she said in a statement. “This may be the first time that HSC security officers have had a gun pointed at them, though they have removed many guns and other weapons from people in the hospital.”

Gawronsky added guards need more tools to keep staff and patients safe.

“This government needs to move quickly to give hospital security officers an elevated legal status so they can do what they need to do, without fear of repercussions, to uphold safety in our hospitals,” she said.