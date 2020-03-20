WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police continue to investigate a motor vehicle collision which sent a man to hospital in critical condition Friday morning.

Officers responded at approximately 7:32 a.m. to Regent Avenue West and Starlight Drive.

Images from the scene showed multiple cars were involved, and lots of debris was visible on the road.

One driver was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition, according to police.

- With files from CTV’s Alex Brown.