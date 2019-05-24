

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood.

Police said officers were called to the 900-block of Greencrest Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police tape could be seen blocking off several homes in the area.

In a back lane, forensics officers appeared to be looking for evidence.

Police said Thursday night the homicide unit is investigating.