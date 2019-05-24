Featured
Police investigating homicide in Fort Richmond
Forensics officers scoured a back lane for evidence Thursday in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood. (Photo: Dan Timmerman / CTVNews)
Renée Rodgers, CTV News
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 10:26PM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood.
Police said officers were called to the 900-block of Greencrest Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Police tape could be seen blocking off several homes in the area.
In a back lane, forensics officers appeared to be looking for evidence.
Police said Thursday night the homicide unit is investigating.