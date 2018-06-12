

CTV Winnipeg





Police have issued a warning after a sex offender considered a high-risk to reoffend was released from prison, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Officers said convicted sex offender Winston George Thomas, 41, was released from Headingley Correctional Centre on Monday after he served approximately five months for breaching the curfew on his probation order. Thomas is expected to live in Winnipeg.

He is considered high-risk to reoffend in a sexual or sexually violent manner against all females, both adults and children, according to police.

Thomas is subject to supervised probation until Dec. 14, 2020.The conditions include:

No consumption of alcohol, non-prescription drugs, other intoxicants, hairspray, gas or glue;

A curfew of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. along with curfew checks;

Required attendance, participation and completion of assessments, treatments, programs and counselling directed by a probation officer;

No owning, possessing or carrying a weapon.

He is also subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

According to the news release, Thomas has a long history of criminal activity with several convictions, including two counts of sexual assault and four counts of assault.

In 2003, he was convicted for breaking into a female’s home and sexually assaulting the victim. In 2006, he was convicted for a sexual assault that involved an adult woman. In 2008, Thomas was convicted for a sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl.

He participated in some sex offender programming while in jail, but is still considered high risk.

Police are providing this information so people can take measures to protect themselves, but said any form of vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct directed at Thomas won’t be tolerated.

Any information about Thomas can be given to the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 984-1888. You can also contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, your local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.