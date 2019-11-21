WINNIPEG -- There is no emergency at Winnipeg City Hall, despite dozens of police officers who have filled the two council galleries.

People are also standing outside the council chamber as there is no room inside.

The hot topic, a final vote on scaling back the police pension, and using some of the savings to pay for officer salaries.

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce was the first delegation supporting the plan calling the pension a “cost driver.”

The officers’ union was up next arguing the city can’t legally make the changes to what it says is part of a signed collective agreement.

The changes would remove overtime as a pensionable earning, increase officer contributions and alter early retirement provisions.

The union says it has filed a grievance over the issue.

Mayor Brian Bowman has said the pension is not sustainable,

More to come