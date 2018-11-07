

CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba couple is facing numerous charges related to child pornography, sexual exploitation and bestiality following a raid of their home on Monday.

On Oct. 18 officers in Portage la Prairie received a report of a 16-year-old boy who had been sexually exploited on a number of occasions.

The RCMP’s internet child exploitation unit investigated and executed a search warrant in the home of a husband and wife in Lavenham, Man., seizing digital devices during the raid.

Donna Woodward, 58, has been charged with several offences including make child pornography, sexual exploitation by touch and bestiality.

Charles Woodward, 60, has been charged with a number of offences including possess child pornography, sexual assault and bestiality.

They are both in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate and are concerned there are more victims. Anyone who is a victim or has any information is asked to call the Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or contact Crime Stoppers.