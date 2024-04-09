WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police searching for Winnipegger missing nearly 2 months

    Supplied image of Alex Marko. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Supplied image of Alex Marko. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
    The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a resident who has been missing for nearly two months.

    Alex Marko, 48, was last seen on Feb. 11 in Winnipeg’s South Point Douglas area, and has not been seen or heard from since this time.

    Police note that Marko is known to frequent the Exchange District and uses several aliases.

    Marko is described as five-foot-eleven, 179 lbs, with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

    Police are concerned for Marko’s well-being. Anyone with information regarding their location is asked to contact 204-986-6250.

