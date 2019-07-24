Winnipeg police said no arrests have been made yet in a drug bust that turned up meth, cocaine, and a concoction known as “purple heroin” they say carries a high risk of addiction and potentially death.

“I can tell you in my experience this is a huge, a huge bust for our guys,” said Const. Rob Carver.

The drugs were seized from a resident on Guay Avenue in St. Boniface on July 12, police said, as a result of an investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service guns and gangs unit.

In total, police seized:

2.8 kilograms of cocaine said to be worth around $280,000 if sold in bulk on the street;

266 grams of heroin police said was the purple variety with a street value of $79,800.00;

5.3 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of $530,000.00 as well as

a cutting agent and packaging materials

“In this instance, no arrests have been made as of yet,” said Carver.

Insp. Max Waddell, with the service’s organized crime division, said the seizure is expected to have a ripple effect on the drug trade.

“And at a half a million plus dollars, it will have an impact in their circle. Because someone at the end of the day will has to pay for these drugs, and that’s what we’re going to be continuing to investigate,” Waddell said.

‘Purple heroin’ not new to Winnipeg

Waddell noted a recent incident in Brandon involving purple heroin, which involved two people overdosing, and said officers in Winnipeg have seized it before. He estimates it’s been about a year since it first turned up here.

“It’s kind of a dark blue purple colour, and it’s really a mixture of a whole concoction of illicit drugs,” said Waddell, adding that without a Health Canada label, officers can’t determine the exact mix.

“We truly can’t say what is in this, but our best guess is that there would be a combination of heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and carfentanil.”

Waddell said the drug is a dangerous and highly addictive mix of a depressant and stimulant.

“And the euphoria you get from this is very overwhelming,” he said, adding that the drug is expensive and taken in similar doses as meth.

He explained the danger is increased because when mixed, ‘hot spots’ of high-concentrations of individual drugs like fentanyl and carfentanil can form within it.

“It’s almost impossible to mix it evenly,” said Waddell.

“If you do choose to use this purple coloured heroin mixture, you need to be very careful. Because this is not a normal illicit drug that most would have taken in the past and unfortunately it can be fatal.”