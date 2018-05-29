

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service seized 4.14 grams of cocaine and a semi-automatic rifle during a raid on Sunday evening, according to a news release.

Police said they executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Aikins Street. They seized the following items:

A loaded sawed-off semi-automatic 0.22 calibre rifle;

A 30-round firearm magazine with ammunition;

35 pieces of crack cocaine that are 0.25 grams with an estimated street value of $700;

4.14 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $320.

Gerald Macalintal, 29, and Jeffrey Russel Sadiua, 21, have been charged with a number of offences. They are detained in custody.

A 26-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested for a number of offences and was released on promise to appear.