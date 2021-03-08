WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service will provide an update on the homicide of a pregnant Winnipeg woman last week.

Officers will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at Winnipeg police headquarters. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The conference comes one day after a vigil for Winnipeg woman Jana Williams, who was found dead near the Red River last Thursday.

According to the people who organized the vigil, Williams was six months pregnant and missing for several days.

Police were on the scene near Burrows and Alfred Avenue on Friday to investigate human remains that were discovered in the area on Thursday.

Police will also provide information on two incidents involving weapons during the news conference. One incident occurred in the 100 block of Main Street, while the other occurred on Main Street and Burrows Avenue.

This is a developing story. More details to come.