Police to provide information on 'Ghost Guns' and firearms trafficking
Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 8:41AM CST
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service will be holding a media availability Tuesday morning to share information about an investigation into firearms manufacturing and trafficking.
The manufacturing has to do with what police are calling "Ghost Guns," and there has also been an arrest made in a firearms trafficking investigation.
The news conference will be held at 11 a.m.
CTV News will live-stream the announcement.
This is a developing story. More details to come.