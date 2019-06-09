

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service says it used AIR1 to track down and arrest a suspect who sped away from police on a motorcycle.

The WPS says on June 3 officers attempted to pull over a motorcycle that was doing a catwalk on Portage Avenue as well as another vehicle that appeared to be driving erratically.

Police say when the officers tried to pull over the motorcyclist, he took off.

The driver of the second vehicle was stopped and issued a ticked.

Shortly after, police notified all units of the description of the motorcycle and it was quickly located by AIR1.

WATCH: You can run, but you can't hide – AIR1 video of dangerous motorcyclist

Police say AIR1 followed the motorcycle for 40 minutes as is reached speeds on 180 kilometres per hour on the Perimeter Highway and 140 kilometres per hour in the city.

The driver also drove through numerous red lights before eventually being stopped by officers.

The motorcycle had no licence plate, was not insured and the driver did not have a motorcycle licence.

A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges including dangerous driving, driving away from police, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The driver was released on a promise to appear.