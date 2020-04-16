WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit has finished its investigation regarding an officer-involved shooting which involved the Winnipeg Police Service last year.

On March 3, 2019, police told the IIU about an incident where officers responded to a break and enter on McGee Street. The IIU said as police attended the call an officer fired their firearm and hit a man several times.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

The IIU was mandated to investigate because an injury caused by a discharged firearm is defined as a serious injury.

Investigators interviewed two witnesses, one officer, and the affected person. Investigators also listened to the 911 call which was recorded and had the audio of the police interaction.

The IIU also went over medical reports regarding the affected person's injuries and the officer provided a statement to investigators.

After the investigation the IIU civilian director forwarded the case to the Manitoba Prosecution Service, asking for an opinion on whether any criminal charges should be laid against the officer.

The MPS determined criminal charges were not needed in the case, which resulted in the IIU closing its investigation.

A 17-year-old teen, Jamie Adao, died in the incident as police said he was attacked by a suspect during the break and enter. He was taken to hospital but later died.