WINNIPEG -- Mounties in Portage la Prairie, Man., are searching for a teen boy they say was last seen in Winnipeg on Sept. 19, 2019.

Police said Devon Scott, 15, was last spotted on College Avenue.

He was reported missing Oct. 3.

Police said Scott has a slim build, is five foot nine and has brown eyes, short brown hair and a scar between his eyebrows.

He is believed to be in Winnipeg, police said.

Anyone who has seen Scott or has any information is asked to call RCMP in Portage at 204-857-4445.

Police said tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers.