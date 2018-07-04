A portion of a well-known backcountry hiking trail in Whiteshell Provincial Park has been closed after a hiker was bitten by a bear.

According to a post in the Mantario Trail Facebook group, Ryan Potter was hiking with his wife on Monday at around 11 a.m. between a rock outcrop and the first campsite on the north trailhead of the Mantario Trail.

“A bear came up behind us and bit my husband in the back of his right thigh,” the post by Potter’s wife Allison reads. “The bear was just feet away from us. We tried acting big, and yelling at it to go away, but he was not scared of us at all.”

“Worrying for our safety, we used our bear spray, which thankfully worked, and he took off into the bush.”

According to a statement provided by Manitoba Sustainable Development, the province got word of the incident Monday afternoon and placed "trail closed-dangerous wildlife" signs at the Big Whiteshell staging area and marked the trail closed at the south end from Mantario Lake to Big Whiteshell due to dangerous wildlife.

“Conservation officers searched the area for the bear but did not locate it although the officers did encounter some hikers, and made sure they were notified of the incident and that the trail was closed,” the statement reads. “This is an area where bears can be seen, and it appears the hikers did everything they could to ward off the animal. It is unusual for a bear without cubs to be aggressive without being provoked.”

A spokesperson for Manitoba Sustainable Development said the trail is now partially closed from the Big Whiteshell trailhead to Mantario Lake.

People can still hike from the Caddy Lake trailhead to Mantario Lake and back.

“There is no timeline for the re-opening of the trail, and this is believed to be the first time this trail has been closed due to an aggressive bear,” the statement reads.

When reached by CTV Winnipeg via text message Ryan Potter declined an interview request.

“We already got the message out there we want which was enjoy the outdoors but be prepared,” he wrote.

According to his wife’s Facebook post Potter was wearing a knee brace where he was bitten. Without it she says the bite would’ve been way worse.

“Please please hike prepared and have bear spray handy,” the Facebook post reads. “Had it not been for our friends who pushed us not only to purchase bear spray, but to always have it accessible, I honestly don’t know how we would have got out of this situation.”

The province said conservation officers are monitoring the trail for hikers. If they are found they will be notified of the incident and told the trail is closed.

Hikers are encouraged to be bear smart. Tips for staying safe are available on the province's website.