WINNIPEG -- A case of COVID-19 has been identified at another school in Winnipeg.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said it was advised that a person with a confirmed case was at St. John's-Ravenscourt School (SJR) on Monday, Sept. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The person was at the school outside of normal school hours in one location.

SJR, located at 400 South Drive, is a K to 12 private school in Winnipeg.

The letter said the person did not have any direct contact with students on either visit.

The WRHA said anyone identified as a close contact has been contacted and has been given instructions on self-isolating and testing.

"Based on the public health investigation, this exposure was assessed to be extremely low risk," the letter reads. "The infection was not acquired at school and SJR has been advised that it should continue to operate normally in line with the school’s re-opening plan."

The WRHA said the school is disinfecting and sanitizing spaces daily.