WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials said two potential exposures to COVID-19 may have occurred at two Manitoba restaurants near Riding Mountain National Park.

In the COVID-19 bulletin released Wednesday afternoon, the province said one potential exposure may have occurred last month at the Canoe Taphouse, located at 130 Wasagaming Drive in Wasagaming.

The potential exposure occurred on these dates and times, according to health officials:

August 21, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.;

August 22, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and

August 23, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Another potential exposure incident occurred at the Buffalo Bar and Ten Restaurant, located at the Elkhorn Resort Spa and Conference Centre in Onanole, Man.

The potential exposures occurred on these dates and times, according to health officials:

August 21, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.; and

August 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The province said people should go for testing immediately if they start experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.