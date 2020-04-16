WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to update Manitobans about the province’s response to COVID-19.

Premier Brian Pallister is scheduled to speak Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live stream the event on our website.

Pallister’s announcement comes one day after an emergency session at the provincial legislature to pass legislation aimed at assisting Manitobans hardest hit by the pandemic.

During the session, the province passed legislation allocating up to $1 billion in spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also introduced additions and changes to the Emergency Measures Act to give the province more authority during the crisis.

Manitoba reported its fifth death from COVID-19 on Wednesday. Since March 12, there have been 246 cases of the virus reported in the province.

A total of 108 patients have recovered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.