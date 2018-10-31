Another Manitoba Hydro deal with the Manitoba Métis Federation has been cancelled by the Pallister government.

"We don't support that model and we won't support it going forward either,” said Premier Brian Pallister

The $20 million deal from 2014, known as the Turning The Page Agreement, was made so the MMF would drop appeals related to the Keeyask and Bipole 3 projects.

Though $5 million has already been paid out, the rest of the money will not, because the province announced it’s pulling out of the deal.

"We're under attack for sure, without question, by this premier," said MMF president David Chartrand

This development comes months after Pallister stopped Manitoba Hydro from paying the MMF a settlement worth $67 million, which was related to future projects. This was also at the time the Crown corporation's entire board resigned.

"I don't know why we have a board, why we have a president of hydro, Pallister should just run it under his office," said Chartrand

Pallister defended the move to terminate the 2014 deal.

"What we are doing is approving the approach to consultation," he said.

The premier said the agreement prevented Métis people from having their say on major hydro developments.

"The misguided practice of paying people for silence so you could rush ahead with projects is over, we're not doing it. I have too much respect for the people of this province to think that they should be bought off," said Pallister.

Crown Services Minister Colleen Mayer, a member of the MMF, said she backs the Premier's decision.

"I represent all Métis in the province of Manitoba, not just those that belong to the MMF," said Mayer.

The MMF is going to court over this and said it will cost taxpayers more in the long run.

“I don't know how Colleen Mayer is going to look in the mirror, look every day that she's affecting thousands and thousands of people," said Chartrand

Chartrand says the money was being used for youth centres, restoring churches and helping seniors.