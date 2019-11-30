WINNIPEG -- The province has committed to a summit with ‘key players’ to deal with retail thefts, according to the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union.

MGEU President Michelle Gawronsky said in a statement Friday afternoon that after a meeting with Justice Minister Cliff Cullen and Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton, the province has agreed to a summit.

Gawronsky said this summit is something the union has been calling for. She said in the statement the key players from all levels of government, law enforcement, addictions and social services, public and private retailers, and unions, should get together and deal with the retail thefts.

“We need to make sure appropriate measures are put in place to protect members and the public,” Gawronsky said in the statement. “We must ensure there are consequences for the thieves and we need to address the broader social problems that are the driving force behind this crisis.”

Gawronsky said she had met with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries President Manny Atwal on Friday to discuss the ongoing thefts and the need for a summit.

The province was not available to comment on the summit Saturday.