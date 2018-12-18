

CTV Winnipeg





The Government of Manitoba announced Monday it will distribute around $450,000 to police agencies across the province, to help fund projects that aim to reduce crime and the illicit drug trade.

“We will continue to invest in programs and initiatives that help keep Manitobans safe,” said Premier Brian Pallister in a news release.

“Our government is working together with police agencies and community organizations across the province to achieve our shared goals of combating the illicit drug trade and reducing crime.”

The money for the police agencies is allocated through the Proceeds of Crime Fund, which uses forfeited funds from federally prosecuted Criminal Code offences.

The funds will help boost 14 projects at police agencies across the province.

The Brandon Police Service will receive $65,000 for two projects to help stop bicycle thefts, as well as reduce the chances of a convicted offender of getting re-involved in criminal activity.

“We are pleased to support these programs, which look for tangible ways to deter crime and prevent theft without putting a strain on police resources,” Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said.

Over $43,000 will be allocated to the Brandon police’s Bicycle Theft Prevention Strategy, and $22,100 will go to their Recidivism Rate Reduction Strategy.

“This funding will allow us to champion new and innovative initiatives that will assist in crime reduction,” said Brandon Police Service Chief Wayne Balcaen.

“Anytime our police service can form partnerships with local stakeholders that assist in crime reduction, it is truly a win for the entire community. It is always exceptional news when we are the recipient of this type of funding and we look forward to the positive results that will be realized.”

The other police agencies that will be receiving money are the RCMP detachments in Portage la Prairie, God’s Lake Narrows, Thompson and Norway House, as well as the RCMP’s Thompson Peace and Prevention Committee. The Winnipeg Police Service, Winkler Police Service, Springfield Police Service and Rivers Police Service will also receive funds.