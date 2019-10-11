Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says his government is saving money by shopping smarter, just like Manitobans do.

On Friday morning, Pallister announced departments and crown corporations will now be bulk buying together, and purchasing items when products are cheaper to cut down costs.

He said this has saved taxpayers $13 million dollars and anticipates this will save $200 million by 2024-2025.

“Those savings are critical to us continuing to make progress on making resources available for higher priority items like health care education infrastructure social services and so on,” Pallister said.

The province said the areas include architectural, engineering and janitorial services, and paving materials, fuel purchases and IT hardware.