WINNIPEG -- As the province announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Wednesday morning, it also provided more details regarding Manitoba Pharmacare.

The deductible for the program was scheduled to increase on April 1.

“In recognition of the current challenges, the province will defer any increase to the Manitoba Pharmacare deductible,” the province said in a news release.

Going forward, the province said the deductible will still come into effect at the beginning of April, but it will instead stay at the levels from 2019-20.

This change will stay in place throughout 2020-21 to “assist Manitobans with supply limits imposed on pharmacies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The government is reminding Manitobans that pharmacies are being asked to limit amounts of medication for all people, and each person will receive a 30-day supply.

Provinces throughout the country are doing the same thing as they work to prevent medication from being hoarded and make sure there is a consistent supply.