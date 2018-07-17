Featured
RCMP arrest 3 suspects after cocaine seized from truck, warrant out for fourth
RCMP seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia, Canadian money, an open bottle of liquor and cellphones during a traffic stop. (Source: Wabowden RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 4:48PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 5:45PM CST
Wabowden RCMP arrested three people after seizing cocaine near Provincial Road 373 near Ponton, Manitoba on July 13.
Police made the arrests after receiving reports of a potential impaired driver in a pickup truck. When officers pulled the truck over, it’s alleged the occupants in the vehicle tossed a bag out.
Police tested the substance inside the bag and found out it was cocaine and said another bag was found near the truck.
Police seized:
- 57 grams of cocaine
- Cell phones
- Open liquor bottles
- Canadian Currency
- Drug Paraphernalia
Police arrested three of the four men in the truck, a 28-year-old, 34-year old and 26-year-old, and charged them with a number of offenses, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
A fourth suspect fled and police are searching for him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.