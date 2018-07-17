

CTV Winnipeg





Wabowden RCMP arrested three people after seizing cocaine near Provincial Road 373 near Ponton, Manitoba on July 13.

Police made the arrests after receiving reports of a potential impaired driver in a pickup truck. When officers pulled the truck over, it’s alleged the occupants in the vehicle tossed a bag out.

Police tested the substance inside the bag and found out it was cocaine and said another bag was found near the truck.

Police seized:

57 grams of cocaine

Cell phones

Open liquor bottles

Canadian Currency

Drug Paraphernalia

Police arrested three of the four men in the truck, a 28-year-old, 34-year old and 26-year-old, and charged them with a number of offenses, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

A fourth suspect fled and police are searching for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.