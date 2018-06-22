

UPDATED: Desmond Redhead has been arrested, according to the RCMP.

They thank the community, media and public for their assistance.

EARLIER: RCMP are looking for a 27-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault against a female youth in Shamattawa.

The crime was reported to police June 18.

The Mounties identified a suspect, who the victim knew, and used the local radio station to alert community members.

Investigators have also used police dogs and officers from outside the community to search for the suspect.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Desmond Redhead, 27.

Anyone with information on where he could be is asked to contact Shamattawa RCMP at 204-565-2351 or submit an anonymous tip through Manitoba Crime Stoppers.