WINNIPEG -- The RCMP is turning to the public for help in locating a missing Manitoba teen.

Gina Lisa Hill, 17, was reported missing to Steinbach RCMP on Aug. 12.

RCMP said Hill has made intermittent contact with her family and was last heard from on Sept. 13. Hill is believed to be in Winnipeg.

Hill is described as approximately five foot five, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said it is concerned for her safety and asks anyone with information to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.