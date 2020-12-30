WINNIPEG -- RCMP are investigating after an officer was stabbed while trying to arrest a woman on Boxing Day.

Portage la Prairie RCMP received a called on Dec. 26 around 9:30 a.m. that there was a suspicious person in the backyard of a home on Wilkinson Crescent.

An officer responded to the scene and found a woman walking on Crescent Road East.

RCMP said the officer approached the woman and he realized that she was not dressed for the weather and that she may be under the influence of drugs.

The officer asked if she needed help and RCMP said the woman could not respond to the question or identify herself.

According to RCMP the woman tried to run but fell and she was placed under arrest.

While arresting her, RCMP said the woman resisted and the officer said he felt a sharp pain in his right thigh.

The officer realized he had been stabbed and when he searched the woman he found a capped needle and a large knife which was tucked in her waistband.

Other officers arrived on scene and the arresting officer took himself to hospital where he was treated and released.

The woman, 40, is facing several charges including assaulting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous person.

She currently remains in custody.

The charges against her have not been proven in court.