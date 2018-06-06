

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a bomb was picked up from a basement in Portage La Prairie during gun amnesty month.

The Mounties shared photos of the military bomb on social media, writing that it had been in the basement for more than 25 years when the owner made the call for pickup.

“Yep, this happened,” police wrote in a tweet.

Police said bomb experts determined the bomb was no longer operational.

During June, people who have unwanted guns across Manitoba are able to call their local police agencies for a pickup, to help ensure weapons won’t be used for crime.

People turning in guns won’t be charged, provided the weapon wasn’t stolen or used in a crime.