WINNIPEG -- RCMP is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a business armed with a knife.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening around 9 p.m. RCMP said a man armed with a knife went into a business along Main Street in Flin Flon, Man., and approached an employee. The man was asked to leave the store multiple times.

RCMP said he eventually left empty-handed.

The man is described as five foot ten, weighing about 190 pounds. RCMP said he was wearing white and black shoes, camouflage pants and a black jacket with 'forever family' written on the back.

A photo provided by the RCMP of a suspected armed robber in Flin Flon, Man., on Jan. 8, 2019. (source: RCMP)

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204.687.1423 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1.800.222.8477 or submit a secure tip online at Manitoba Crime Stoppers