WINNIPEG -- Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate after officers seized drugs, weapons and cash during a traffic stop.

On May 4, around 10:35 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Main Street in Steinbach Man.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were arrested and officers found a gun, a stun gun, meth, cocaine and cash.

Jonah Wiens, 24, from St. Adolphe Man., and Deymon Cretain, 20, from Winnipeg, are both facing several firearm and drug-related charges.

Both are in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.