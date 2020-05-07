RCMP seize drugs and a firearm during traffic stop, two people charged
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 11:59AM CST
Source: Manitoba RCMP
WINNIPEG -- Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate after officers seized drugs, weapons and cash during a traffic stop.
On May 4, around 10:35 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Main Street in Steinbach Man.
The driver and passenger in the vehicle were arrested and officers found a gun, a stun gun, meth, cocaine and cash.
Jonah Wiens, 24, from St. Adolphe Man., and Deymon Cretain, 20, from Winnipeg, are both facing several firearm and drug-related charges.
Both are in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.
The charges against them have not been proven in court.